Davit Bakradze, one of the leaders of the European Georgia political party, has responded to President Zurabishvili’s statement made yesterday. He called it ‘beyond absurdity’ and demanded that the Government distance itself from it.

Bakradze said that the ruling team often justified Zurabishvili’s statements by her imperfect knowledge of Georgian or wrong context, but what the President said yesterday, according to Bakradze, “does not fit into any excuse.”

“I would like to remind her [the President] that Georgia has no borders with Abkhazia or the Tskhinvali region and precisely because of this, Vazha Gaprindashvili is in the Tskhinvali prison today,” Bakradze said.

“How can she talk about borders when it comes to our integral part? Can this be justified by an imperfect knowledge of Georgian?” Bakradze asked.

“I would say that this is a great absurdity, but unfortunately beyond absurdity, this is fundamentally detrimental to Georgia’s interests,” Bakradze stated.

The leader of the party reported that European Georgia strongly demanded “that the Georgian government disavow the statement and officially declare that we have no border with Georgia’s occupied territories.” By Nini Dakhundaridze

