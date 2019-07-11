European Commission Head Donald Tusk assessed Russia’s decision to ban direct flights to Georgia from July 8. According to him, this decision was “disproportionate, unfair and unjustified.”

Tusk made the relevant statement at the joint briefing with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on the sidelines of the 16th Batumi International Conference.

“Russia’s recent decision to ban flights to Georgia is unjustified and disproportionate. But your country has weathered external pressure before and will do so again this time. The EU stands with Georgia in solidarity and with full commitment to your sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he noted.

