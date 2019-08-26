Europe and the US have released a joint statement on the so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Russian-occupied Abkhazia region, saying they do not recognize the legitimacy of the “elections” conducted by the de facto authorities in Sokhumi on August 25, 2019.

“Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United Sates of America do not recognize the legitimacy of the so-called ‘presidential elections’ held in Georgia’s Abkhazia region by the de facto authorities in Sokhumi on August 25, 2019, and will not acknowledge their outcome. Similarly, we do not recognize the legitimacy or outcome of the so-called ‘parliamentary elections’ held in Georgia’s South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region on June 9, 2019.

“We reiterate our full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.

“We once again urge Russia to fulfill all of its obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of its forces to pre-conflict positions and the provision of free access for humanitarian assistance to these regions, as well to reverse its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states,” the mentioned countries said in a joint statement.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia says that the statement was made upon the initiative of Poland.

The second round of so-called elections is expected to be held in Abkhazia. As a result of the first round of the “Presidential elections” held in the region, so-called president Raul Khajimba was named leader with 26.6% of votes.

Te “Abkhazian central election commission” stated on Sunday evening that votes had been counted at 150 out of 154 polling stations and according to the counting results, Raul Khajimba received 26.6%, Alkhas Kvitsiani – 24.6%, and former so-called deputy foreign minister Oleg Arshba – 24.9% of votes.

According to the preliminary results, a second round of “elections” is expected to be held between Raul Khajimba and Oleg Arshba.

By Ana Dumbadze

