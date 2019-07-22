The European Union has come up with a multi-million euro support to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary, the outgoing EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told reporters Monday, July 22.

“The EU is truly committed to supporting Armenia’s reforms in the judiciary. We are really ready to ensure political and financial assistance to help create an independent judicial system,” Switalski said.

“The EU is ready to provide measurable financial assistance in this process.”

The multi-million euro assistance is being extended for the upcoming 3-4 years, the ambassador revealed.

source