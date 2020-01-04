“The current cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped before it spirals out of control,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU calls on all the actors involved and on those partners who can have the influence to exercise maximum restraint and show responsibility in this crucial moment.

Another crisis risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq. Furthermore, the ongoing escalation threatens the whole region, which has suffered immensely and whose populations deserve life in peace. More dialogue and efforts to enhance mutual understanding are necessary to offer long term solutions to the stabilization of the Middle East, the statement reads.

Josep Borrell said the EU stands ready to continue its engagement with all sides in order to contribute to defusing tensions and reverse the dynamics of the conflict.

The commander of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed early Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Trump, American officials said.

The commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani and several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran were killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport.

General Suleimani was the architect of nearly every significant operation by Iranian intelligence and military forces over the past two decades, and his death was a staggering blow for Iran at a time of sweeping geopolitical conflict.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Pentagon: Baghdad Airstrike Aimed at Deterring Iranian Attack Plans

source