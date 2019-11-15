“Now it will be important to find a solution,” EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell said after the meeting with ruling party leaders Bidzina Ivanishvili and Archil Talakvadze, where the Parliament’s decision made in relation to the proportional elections and the current situation was discussed.

“The vote that was held in the Parliament can damage the trust between the political parties and the wider segments of society and lead to the risk of further polarization. I think what we saw after the vote took place are clear signs of exactly that, which is regretful. Currently, I am holding a number of conversations with different stakeholders to see how to find a way forward,” the Ambassador said.

The press office of the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Archil Talakvadze, reports that at the meeting the Parliament Speaker told the Ambassador that the 2020 elections will be democratic and fair.

“As the Speaker of Parliament stated, despite the fact that the introduction of a proportional system in 2020 failed to receive enough votes, the 2020 elections will be democratic and fair. He expressed the readiness of successfully completing the current electoral reform in constructive political dialogue within the framework of the OSCE recommendations,” the press office said.

By Ana Dumbadze

