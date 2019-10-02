Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

About 30 percent of cooperation projects being implemented with various structures of Azerbaijan are related to the field of education, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remarks in Baku at the presentation of the project entitled “Improvement of Preschool and Primary Education through Community Groups”, funded by the EU and being implemented by the Azerbaijan Education Institute through UNICEF’s support, Trend reports on Oct. 2.

“This project is one of six projects which are being implemented jointly by the EU and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education,” he said. “Education is the most important and fundamental issue. Our task is to be able to give children good education. The EU determines the most vulnerable groups. By communicating with communities and parents, we engage them in this process to support our projects.”

“We can confidently say that in a year, about 8,000 children from vulnerable groups will have the opportunity to use pre-school education,” Jankauskas added. “Like other children, they will be socializing and getting ready to get better education at school.”

“The EU is creating the opportunities for children to use pre-school education by looking for the best models of European countries for this purpose,” he said. “EU-Azerbaijan cooperation is an example of the best cooperation.”

