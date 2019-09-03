The possible expansion of the European Union was among the most important cases discussed at the 14th edition of the Bled Strategic Forum, taking place on August 31 – September 3 in Slovenia.

At the event, Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia, stated that Georgia is one the countries striving towards the west, and accentuated the reasons why the country deserves a chance to become the member of the EU.

“Occupation is the major reason why it is of crucial importance not to close the door to Georgia,” stated Kaljulaid, noting that the tension with regards to the region of South Ossetia is still underway and that depriving Georgia of such a chance would certainly mean the recognition of the influence of the Russian Federation on the region.

The Estonian President also expressed her strong belief in Georgia as the country with high potential in terms of implementing successful reforms.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

