Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has raised the issue of the violation of international law regarding Ukraine and Georgiain his first statement as an elected member of the UN Security Council in New York.

The minister stressed that violations of international law, including the UN Charter, were still taking place in Europe. Following this statement, he mentioned the Ukrainian and Georgian cases in Europe.

Reinsalu said that the UN Security Council, as well as the General Assembly, have to be more responsive to the violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and Georgia.

“It is crucial to keep a continued focus on these issues,” he said.

He also called for a de-escalation of tensions and an investigation into the circumstances of the recent plane crash in Tehran, Iran.

By B.Alexishvili

source