Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Trend:

It is unacceptable that Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts, which are the territory of Azerbaijan, are still under

occupation, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Turkey’s president noted that despite the UN resolutions, Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the surrounding districts are still under Armenian occupation.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

