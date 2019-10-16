Turkey will pause the military operation in Northern Syria only if the Kurdish paramilitary soldiers stand down and leave the territory, where Ankara is trying to construct a ‘peace corridor’. Erdogan declared today and advised the Kurds to capitulate, informs Reuters.

According to the Turkish President, no other factor or force will be able to counter his objectives in the region. Additionally, he states that this decision is consistent and not up to negotiations.

As a reminder, on the 9th of October, the Turkish offensive named ‘Peace Spring’ commenced in Northeastern Syria. The decision from Ankara was due to Trump’s order of discharging the US army from the region, which prompted international uproar from various nations.

By Beka Alexishvili

source