Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

Various episodes are performed during the “Sniper Frontier” contest, which is conducted at the Brest training ground in Belarus, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani snipers will demonstrate their skills at the contest that will last until August 17.

