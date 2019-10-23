The German government will continue to help Armenia promote effective reforms, the newly appointed German Ambassador to Yerevan Michael Johannes Banzhaf told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, October 22. He also said that German tourists’ interest in Armenia has increased considerably over the past year due to the changes underway in the country.

At a meeting in Yerevan, Pashinyan emphasized that Germany is an important political and economic partner for Armenia, and a good dynamic of bilateral cooperation has been recorded over the past 1.5 years. The PM said he appreciates the German government’s support for the reforms that are currently underway in Armenia, including the advancement of democracy and the fight against corruption.

“Our goal is to bring Armenia to the highest standards of democracy and the fight against corruption,” he said.

Pashinyan said close economic ties with Germany, close cooperation with KFW Bank and GIZ is key in terms of effective implementation of economic and social programs.

He also stressed the need to intensify the activities of the Armenian-German Intergovernmental Commission by tapping the potential inherent in bilateral economic cooperation.

Ambassador Banzhaf said relations between Armenia and Germany have been reinvigorated following the Velvet Revolution as the country is taking sustained steps to develop and strengthen democratic institutions.

“Your country is making great progress in the fight against corruption, and the German government will continue to help Armenia promote effective reforms,” he said.

The two discussed a number of issues related to the development of Armenian-German cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, industry, tourism, infrastructure development and in other fields. They exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union under the Eastern Partnership.

