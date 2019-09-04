Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs may use the services of the Friends of SME Center, located in Baku’s Absheron district, Faig Abbasov, deputy chairman of board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, said.

Abbasov made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of a new furniture manufacturing company in Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan settlement, Trend reports.

He informed the participants about the support mechanisms and services of the Friends of SME Center rendered to the entrepreneurs.

Abbasov stressed that currently, the Friends of SME Centers render services aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses for entrepreneurs in the Azerbaijani cities and districts.

“Such centers are created to render the services to support the small and medium-sized businesses,” he said.

Some 1,200 sets of various furniture will be produced at the new enterprise located in Khirdalan per year. Some 30 job places were created thanks to the commissioning of the new enterprise. This figure is planned to be brought up to 100 in the future.

The representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the executive power of the Absheron district, the Association of Furniture Manufacturers and entrepreneurs attended the event.

