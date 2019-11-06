World-famous singer and record producer Enrique Iglesias may travel to Armenia in 2020, his brother Jorge Iglesias told reporters in Yerevan on Wednesday, November 6.

According to Jorge, whose company, Berin Iglesias Art, is collaborating with the Silk Note Festival, they have already spoken to Enripue to figure out whether the artist can join the 2020 edition of the festival.

Also, Jorge said, Berin Iglesias Art is opening a chapter in Armenia to try to introduce Armenian artists to audiences abroad and bring international performers to Armenia.

The company has branches in 15 countries around the world, such as Monaco, London, Moscow, Minsk, Dubai, Tashkent, Madrid, Miami, and holds over 200 concerts annually in the most prestigious concert halls of the world.

