BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

Trend:

The leading mobile operator presents the works by the great poet in three languages under its “Audio Book” Project, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Always drawing special attention to the initiatives and projects aimed to preserve cultural legacy of Azerbaijan throughout its operation Azercell Telecom provides its digital contribution to the main cultural event of the year.

In fact, in the honor of 650th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi in accordance with the Decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan Republic current year of 2019 has been announced as “Nasimi Year”. With the view to introduce Nasimi to international readers and highlight his literary heritage through contemporary reading devices, his ghazals have been recited and uploaded to “AudioBook” section of “Bookmate” application. Thus, anyone who uses Azercell’s “Bookmate” app may enjoy Nasimi’s poems recited by native speakers of relevant languages. It is worth noting that, some samples of the poet’s artwork have been recorded with the assistance of “Kolorit” Creativity Workshop headed by Teymur Najafzade and uploaded to the mobile application.

Azercell organized a special ceremony “Iki cahan” (“Two worlds”) at Baku Book Center on the occasion of the introduction of this audio collection which was joined by the honored arts people of Azerbaijan, including Anar, the national writer, Sevda Alakbarzade, the honored artist, as well as the heads of various diplomatic missions operating in our country, along with Erkan Ozoral, the ambassador of Turkey, M.N. Bocharnikov, the ambassador of Russia, Onno Kervers, the ambassador of Netherlands, George Leuka, the ambassador of Moldova, and the heads of leading business structures. The ghazals by Nasimi were recited in different languages and the pantomime performed on the popular poem of “Sighmazam”, as well as “Iki cahan” video dedicated to the creative work of the poet were presented during the event.

Remarkably, “Bookmate” mobile library offered for Azercell subscribers at a discounted price allows to read thousands of books on digital devices. By a monthly fee of just 3.5 manats, Azercell subscribers may read any books from “Bookmate” library, with extensive collection of not only foreign literature, but also the works of Azerbaijani authors. For more information about the service, please visit www.azercell.com/bookmate.

Notably, Azercell will continuously extend the range of new digital solutions to make both Azerbaijani and world literature more available for readers.

