BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The first national telecommunication services provider based on FTTH (fiber to the home) technology, the Enginet company under its trademark named “BIRlink” has just launched new Cloud-based Video Surveilance service. Being as cloud-based storage system this service provide users with opportunity to store videos in a special cloud storage center without purchasing any special equipment, such as NVR / DVR video recorders. It should be noted, that viable storage of video materials is guaranteed even it receives any physical damage to the camera.

In order to provide maximum amenities to users, the service allows you to record videos at will, archive them in the cloud, as well as repeatedly view and download videos from the archive.

It is noteworthy other distinctive features of the service, as remote management system through the user’s personal account. Having regular access to the internet, user can view online broadcasts and archived recordings. To do this it is enough to log into personal account via smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop, and also through the developed mobile application, user can set up an intersted camera or a viewing mode.

All information on tariffs and detailed information about the video surveillance service you can get from the website www.online.birlink.az.

______________

By adopting international technology trends and innovative approaches to work, ENGİNET is the first company in Azerbaijan which provides telecommunication services based on FTTH technology (fiber to the home). One of the main advantages of FTTH is its ability to provide an unlimited number of telecommunication services to subscribers through the same fiber-optic communication channel. Thus, FTTH technology provides subscribers with high-speed optical Internet access, television, telephony, and other similar fiber-optic services.

source