Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC completely reconstructed the 110/35/6-kilovolt substation ETK-4 to improve energy supply in Baku’s Binagadi district, spokesman for the company Tanriverdi Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remark in Baku at the press-conference dedicated to the results as of 2019, Trend reports.

“A 110-kilovolt open, 35-kilovolt and 6-kilovolt closed switchgears were installed at the substation,” the spokesman said. “It is equipped with gas-insulated and vacuum electrical equipment. A transformer with a power of 2×40 megawatts was also installed.”

“The closed switchgears are located in a two-story building, where all necessary conditions are created for the working personnel,” the spokesman added. “A 35/6-kilovolt “Bina Agro” substation with a capacity of 2×25 megawatts was built and commissioned in Khazar region.”

Mustafayev also spoke about the work carried out in Khatai, Yasamal, Narimanov, Sabail, Binagadi, Khazar, and Surakhani districts of Baku and throughout Azerbaijan including Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Aghdam, Khizi districts and Sumgait city.

“The 110/35/10-kilovolt Beylagan-1 substation with a capacity of 2×25 megawatts in the Beylagan district, the 110/35/10-kilovolt Gabala substation with a capacity of 2×40 megawatts in the Gabala district and 110/35/10-Agdash kilovolt substation with a capacity of 2×2.5 megawatts in the Agdash district were fully reconstructed,” the spokesman said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremonies of the substations on February 13 and December 28, 2019.”

“The work is under completion at the 10/35/10-kilovolt Buzovna-1 substation with a capacity of 2×40 megawatts, built in the Khazar region and the 110/35/10-kilovolt Bayramzade substation with a capacity of 2×50 megawatts, built in Yasamal district to improve the energy supply of Baku city and to meet the growing need for energy,” the spokesman said. “The construction work on the 110/35/6-kilovolt Pirallahi substation with a capacity of 2×40 megawatts in the Pirallahi district is underway.”

“During the reporting period, 161 complete transformer stations were installed in Baku and the Azerbaijani districts,” Mustafayev said. “About 3,600 kilometers of overhead power lines of various voltages were installed and repaired.”

“The technical condition of the equipment was checked at 101 110-kilovolt substations, 347 35-kilovolt substations, 2,895 10-kilovolt and 6-kilovolt substations, 80 kilometers of 110-kilovolt power lines, 510.2 kilometers of 35-volt power lines, 1,567.8 kilometers of 10-kilovolt and 6-kilovolt power lines, about 1,600.4 kilometers of 0.4-kilovolt power lines in 2019,” the spokesman said. “The repair and testing work was carried out to eliminate the detected problems. Some 452 10-kilovolt and 6-kilovolt transformers were overhauled.”

“The reconstruction work was carried out to reduce losses in electricity, maintain accurate metering of used electricity in 46 districts, 76 villages and settlements,” Mustafayev said. “During the reporting period,a these operations were completed in 19 villages.”

“In general, over the reporting period, the data covering 281,300 consumers were restored,” Mustafayev said. “As a result of the carried out work, the volume of electricity supplied to consumers reached 17.2 million kilowatt-hours while the total level of payment collection was brought up to 95.6 percent.”

“Some 84 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated at wind farms in New Yashma and Shurabad settlements,” the spokesman added.

Mustafayev added that the list of services which are rendered to subscribers through the ASAN Kommunal Centers is being expanded and the number of types of the services has reached 16.

