Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the existing cooperation relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the current level of bilateral strategic ties.

Ambassador Branko Zebić presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the Ambassador of Croatia every success in his future activities.

The sides also had an exchange over the issues of mutual interest.

