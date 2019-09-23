Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev within the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports on Sept. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive and dynamic development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of North Macedonia on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding. The sides emphasized the importance of continuing the political dialogue, high-level mutual visits, extensive economic cooperation, as well as the cooperation in humanitarian sphere between the two countries.

Exchanging views on the energy projects implemented by initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of energy.

The sides also had an exchange over the regional issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source