Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chingiz Aydarbekov within his working visit to Hungary, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The Ministers had broad exchange over various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda. The importance of high level mutual visits exchange in terms of development of bilateral relations was emphasized. Development of bilateral economic relations and holding the meeting of Intergovernmental Commission was discussed.

The sides also underlined the significance of conducting consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and gave instructions to verify the place and time of the next meeting in this regard.

The participation of Kyrgyz Republic at the upcoming 7th Summit of the Turkic Council, as well as the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku was discussed.

At the meeting the Minister also had an exchange on the issues of cooperation within international organizations, as well as the regional issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source