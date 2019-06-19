Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

In the framework of his working visit to Washington Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Assistant to the President of the United States of America for National Security Affairs John Bolton, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting the sides had intensive and lengthy exchanges on various issues, including the current stage of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the ways of advancing the talks based on the substance.

Many issues in the bilateral political agenda between the US and Azerbaijan, as well as the economic ties and initiatives, energy and transport projects, as well as the opportunities for further diversification of gas supplies to Europe were discussed.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged views on the situation in the wider Middle East, as well as issues of mutual interest on the global agenda.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source