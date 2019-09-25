Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participated at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held on 25 September 2019 in the margins of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech at the meeting and emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the international community supports the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN SC resolutions, as well as with full respect to the international humanitarian law.

