Elizabeth Rood, US Chargé d´Affaires, has responded to the recent developments regarding illegal borderization process in the village of Gugutiantkari, Gori Municipality.

“I would recommend that instead of criticizing one another Georgians unite to face this very difficult challenge”, she told reporters.

US Chargé d´Affaires also noted that the “US government is deeply troubled by the news that the Russian-backed authorities in South Ossetia have resumed building fences in the village of Gugutiantkari”.

As stated by Elizabeth Rood, this is a very negative development which harms security in the region and divides communities.

“We call on again for this so-called borderization to stop and we call again on the Russian Federation to fulfill 2008 ceasefire agreement and withdraw its troops from the occupied territories”, she added.

Related Story: U.S. Embassy Responds to Ongoing Borderization in Gugutiantkari

By Ana Dumbadze

source