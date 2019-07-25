Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Accidents are happening in many work places of Azerbaijan, and workers are exposed to occupational diseases.

The time of these unwanted events is unclear, so it is difficult to prevent them, unless taking proper preventive action. In developed countries, an important approach is that all accidents, occupational diseases and injuries can be prevented. The culture of applying proactive preventive measures can be helpful to each company in this case.

The initiative “Vision Zero” plays an important role in implementation of those measures. This initiative was nominated by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the world’s leading international organization covering social security institutions, state departments and agencies. The goal of “Vision Zero” is to invite world organizations interested in this initiative to make a unique safe working condition. Each company can join this initiative, regardless the number of its employees, turnover and type of activity.

EKVİTA is the first company in Azerbaijan that joined “Vision Zero” initiative to benefit from these tips for improving health, safety and wellbeing of employees at workplace, which are the focus of “Vision Zero”. EKVİTA is currently implementing a number of large-scale projects aimed at the development of small and medium-sized businesses jointly with government agencies and the BP oil company.

The company benefits from Vision Zero’s resources when it comes to providing safety advice. Each company involved in this initiative should adopt the “Seven Golden Rules” concept that is important, managerial and successful.

The 7 Golden Rule of Vision Zero for Companies is as follows:

1. Take leadership and remain committed to its commitments;

2. Detect hazards and keep the risks under control;

3. Identify key targets and develop programs for the company;

4. Ensure good health and safety management system;

5. Ensure safe workplace, machinery and equipment;

6. Increase professionalism and competence of employees;

7. Encourage workers to actively participate in occupational safety measures.

Protection of occupational safety should not be a choice, but a commitment of everyone. Occupational safety control management system leads to health protection of company employees, as well as the reduction of costs associated with accidents, facilitation of the work of government agencies and prevention of spending.

EKVİTA is a full-service legal, tax and management consulting company with circa 40 full time professionals. Its active clients include several Fortune 500 companies operating globally. The company have also been engaged in government projects as well as worked for international donor organizations such as World Bank.

EKVİTA company delivers integrated professional services combining general business advisory support with very strong legal, finance and tax practice.

The leading position of EKVİTA in the market has been recognized by international ranking institutions and other relevant international standards.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source