Eka Beselia, the former MP of Ruling Party Georgian Dream and the current independent MP, is being questioned by the Prosecutors’ Office of Georgia based on her statement made a few days ago, saying that people are still blackmailed nowadays with recordings depicting their private life and that she has specific facts approving the above.

She noted that she is not going to talk to the prosecutor’s office about those who were being blackmailed by the secret recordings, however, she will provide the names of members of Parliament who use their influence for lobbying their personal interests.

While talking to reporters, she mentioned the names of Majority MPs Vano Zardiashvili and Davit Matikashvili. Asked whether she sees their connection to this case, the lawmaker responded that she sees the connection and even has the relevant facts.

“Yes, I see the direct connection and I have the facts. It is impossible not to prove it. No matter how long it takes, I’m sure these developments will be given the appropriate name,” she noted, adding that the fact itself that the investigation was launched on the basis of her statement is good.

“I don’t know the exact time, but the investigations that have been launched may reveal very grave facts of abusing human rights, such as interference with human privacy. I will give the investigators the opportunity to expand the investigation area,” Beselia said.

By Ana Dumbadze

source