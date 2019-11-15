“Georgian Dream has committed Harakiri,” the former MP of Ruling Party and current independent MP Eka Beselia stated while commenting on the Parliament’s recent decision made in relation to the proportional elections, adding that the country is seriously damaged when the government fails to fulfill its promise.

“When both your citizens and all your foreign friends are angry, negatively evaluating and criticizing the country, it means bringing severe damage and harm to the nation. The ruling party has damaged the country and, simultaneously, has committed Harakiri,” she noted.

On November 14, 2019, the Parliament of Georgia rejected the bill on constitutional amendments relating to switching to a proportional electoral system.

141 MPs were registered for today’s plenary session. 101 MPs, including opposition lawmakers, supported the bill on the transition to the proportional electoral system. Three MPs voted against the bill, though the required quorum was 113 votes, thus the MPs failed to approve the bill in the first reading.

The bill, drafted by 93 lawmakers, envisages holding the parliamentary elections in 2020 through a proportional system with a zero barrier and the admission of electoral alliances.

By Ana Dumbadze

