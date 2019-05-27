Eka Beselia, member of parliament and former member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has founded a new political party: the “For Justice”. As its name suggests, the restoration of justice will be the main preoccupation of the party just like it was supposed to be in 2012 in the Georgian Dream party.

The party leaders will be Eka Beselia, Zviad Kvachantiradze and Gedevan Popkhadze and the first gathering will be held on June 20.

By Gabrielle Colchen

Photo Source: Eka Beselia Facebook page

