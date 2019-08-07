Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Representatives of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance carried out educational workshops entitled “Implementation of the mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan” in Gakh and Zagatala districts and informed the participants about the packages of medical services, Trend reports referring to the agency.

In particular, it was stressed that the use of emergency medical care belongs to the basic part and is meant to be free for all citizens. It was noted that it is necessary to pay insurance premiums to use specialized medical care, which is an additional part of the package of services. However, the groups entitled to benefits are exempt from insurance premiums.

According to representatives of the executive branch of Gakh and Zagatala districts, the workshops were held in accordance with the president’s decree “On a number of measures to ensure the introduction of mandatory health insurance system in Azerbaijan”.

The mandatory health insurance system is planned to be introduced in Azerbaijan from 2020 to protect public health care and improve the quality of medical services.

Earlier, similar awareness-raising events were held in Guba, Gusar and Balakan districts.

The educational workshops are planned to be held in Sheki and Oguz districts on August 7.

