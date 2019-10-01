Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

The reforms carried out in Azerbaijan had a positive impact on the demographic situation in the country, head of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov said.

Budagov made the remarks at the press conference in Baku on Oct. 1, Trend reports.

“According to the census, there are 10 million citizens in the country,” he added. “Over 10 years, the population increased by 1,084,500 people. Certain dynamics is also observed in the number of marriages; this indicator has increased by 11.4 percent. The maternal mortality rate has decreased from 12.3 percent to 11.1 percent, while the infant mortality rate has decreased from 14.3 percent to 14.1 percent.”

Budagov stressed that there has been a positive trend in migration indicators during the reporting period.

“The number of citizens who have returned from abroad exceeds the number of people who have left the country,” he added. “Such a positive trend has been observed since 2008. This difference in migration indicators has reached 14,500 people.”

