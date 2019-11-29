Today, on November 29, Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani, Tbilisi City Mayor Kakha Kaladze and EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) Regional Director in Caucasus Catarina Bjorlin Hansen signed a contract. The document ensures that Tbilisi will get approximately 200 new ecologically clean CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses.

The abovementioned project is a continuation of the 2016 contract signed with the EBRD. EBRD will provide a financial resource of 80 million euros, 65 of which will be used to purchase the buses and the rest 15 million will fund the construction of the depot. The project carries environmental protectoral and social significance. The new buses will also raise the mobility, safety, comfortability and effectiveness of urban transportation in the capital of Georgia.

It is noteworthy to say that in 2016, within the frames of the EBRD project, Tbilisi was supplied with 143 ecologically more sustainable buses that run on gas.

Also today, Matchavariani and Hansen signed the ‘Urban Transport Development Programme for Georgia’ agreement. Within the frames of this project, the EBRD will provide 17 million euros for the development of public transportation in 6 big cities of Georgia. ‘Urban Transport Development Programme for Georgia’ will supply Kutaisi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Telavi, Gori, and Poti with 175 new buses.

Simultaneously, the EBRD is ready to start looking for funds to do related research on current necessities (bus routes, paying systems, etc.) in these municipalities.

‘Urban Transport Development Programme for Georgia’ will stimulate the development of the region, the quality of serving the population, and the level of safety.By Nini Dakhundaridze

