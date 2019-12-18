The Dutch Senate on Tuesday, December 17 unanimously (without debate and vote) ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017.

“We thank the Dutch Senators for swift ratification of this important agreement,” Armenian ambassador the Netherlands Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.

Days earlier the agreement had been ratified by the Dutch House of Representatives.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

The CEPA has now been ratified by 18 of the 28 EU member states.

