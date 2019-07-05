On July 4, in Rooms hotel Tbilisi, Prof. Dr. Michael Hopkins held a closed seminar to discuss the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and corporate philanthropy.

The training, which saw communications experts and heads of departments of a variety of banks and private companies in attendence, gave valuable insight into the need for CSR and how to correctly evaluate projects before, during and after undertaking them. A plethora of examples were given by Mr Hopkins, who boasts decades of experience in the field in various countries, among them India, Mauritius, Africa and Switzerland.

The seminar was part of the ‘Georgian Civil Society Sustainability Initiative’ and was organized by the CSRDG in partnership with the EU.

More details of the event in next week’s GT newspaper.

source