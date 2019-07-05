President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk will visit Georgia on July 11 to 12. He will attend the international conference “Georgia’s European Way” in Batumi.

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, President of Georgia Salome Zourabishvili, and other government officials will speak at the conference held to celebrate the Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary.

Many EU commissioners and politicians will attend the event including Juri Ratas, the Estonian Prime Minister, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, among others.

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative of the EU, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Azerbaijan. It aims to promote trade, travel and economic strategy between the EU and the EaP members.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Sky

source