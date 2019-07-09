Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year, President of the European Council Donald Tusk wrote on his Twitter, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is unique, combining tradition and modernity, looking both East and West.

“The EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year. Today I reconfirmed the EU’s readiness to further deepen our cooperation,” Tusk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, wrote.

