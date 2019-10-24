BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports Oct. 24.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Djibouti president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ismail Omar Guelleh was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.

