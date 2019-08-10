Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

A direct air route between Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) will be established on Aug. 15, head of Turkey’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) Huseyn Keskin said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Keskin noted that the agreement on establishing the air route was reached after negotiations between DHMI and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Thus, flights to Nakhchivan, which were previously carried out through the airspace of Iran, will be carried out through a direct route,” he said.

