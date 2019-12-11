BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Subscribers joining the campaign will enjoy the Сompany’s digital solutions without expenditure for internet.

Always following global trends in telecommunications and offering its subscribers a versatile mobile solutions, Azercell Telecom launches “New Year Campaign” in the lead-up to the 2020 year. So, the subscribers using iVi, Bookmate, Zvuk services during the campaign that will be active through 09.12.2019 to 09.01.2020, will be able to use Internet for free.

In order to benefit from the campaign, subscriber’s line for incoming and outgoing calls must be open, with at least 1 AZN in the balance, and most importantly, internet line must be active. The subscribers can take advantage of such opportunity provided by Azercell, by sending a relevant keyword of mentioned services.

Please note, that one should dial *302 # for monthly subscription to iVi Mobile Cinema, *533# for monthly subscription to Bookmate and *707# for monthly subscription to Zvuk.

We would like to remind that iVi, Bookmate and Zvuk mobile applications supported by Azercell Plus provide unlimited access to thousands of movies, books and music pieces. One of the gifts that the Company will provide to its customers on the eve of the upcoming holidays is the opportunity to use these digital services for a month without paying internet costs.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source