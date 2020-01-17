BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Diesel electric generators of the Baku Metro CJSC performing the function of reserve energy sources are fully ready for operation, Head of the press service of Baku Metro Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Some 17 diesel generators have already been installed at 10 substations of Azerenerji OJSC, the head said.

“Generators are fully operational. They will be launched if the supply of high voltage electricity to the metro station is interrupted by any reason. In such cases, trains with passengers will be able to safely exit the tunnels,” Mammadov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source