BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on the sidelines of the OIC Contact Group Ministerial meeting on Somalia held in Doha, Trend reports on Nov. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides discussed various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the increasing joint efforts in trade and investment spheres.

Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the transport and communication projects being implemented upon Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation in the region.

The sides exchanged the prospects of benefiting from these opportunities by the State of Qatar.

Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani noted that his country is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

