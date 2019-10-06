Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The provocative and insane statement by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was blown to smithereens by the decisive statement by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”, deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports Oct. 5.

It is impossible not to disagree with this logic, confirmed by history, recognized by international law and the community, Ahmadov noted.

He emphasized that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, it belongs to the people of Azerbaijan, and this cannot be changed by statements of such people as Pashinyan.

“The people of Azerbaijan, its army and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev won’t allow this,” Ahmadov said. “A fair and tough statement was opposed to the provocative statement. The determination of our people and the power of the army will put an end to their occupation policy.”

In response to Pashinyan’s statement saying that “Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that”, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “Karabakh is historical, indigenous Azerbaijani land. So, Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!” at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian Federation, on Oct. 3.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source