Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The modern history of Azerbaijan is directly connected with the return of Heydar Aliyev to power in June 1993, the Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said at an event organized in the administrative building of the NAP in honor of June 15 – the National Salvation Day, Trend reports.

“We all know what painful, troubled days we had to endure after the restoration of independence in the early 90s. We have not forgotten what source of danger was the authority of that time. The existence and independence of Azerbaijan was under threat and unpleasant processes took place,” the deputy prime minister said.

Ahmadov noted that at that time chaos and arbitrariness were the reality of Azerbaijan.

“All this plunged society into serious trouble. Only the historical return saved Azerbaijan from great misfortunes, stability was strengthened and prosperity began. Having passed the path of development, Azerbaijan has come to where it is now,” he added.

Speaking at the event, where, along with members of the NAP, representatives of the public also participated, the chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli said that National Salvation Day was approved by the Azerbaijani parliament in 1997. He noted that it has already been 22 years as the Azerbaijani people celebrate this holiday.

“If a historical event occurs, it is impossible to recognize it on the same day. It receives the deserved assessment over time. Today, Azerbaijan is a leader in the South Caucasus. The country plays a significant role in international organizations,” Gurbanli added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source