BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani president and the government will continue to take steps to improve the welfare of the country’s citizens within the capabilities of the country’s economy, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said at the forum “Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women’s Entrepreneurship” in Baku, Trend reports Nov. 18.

Ahmadov noted that one of the main directions of improving the well-being of people is the employment.

“The main issue is related to the growth of women’s entrepreneurship,” the deputy prime minister added. “In Azerbaijan, special support is provided for the development of entrepreneurship. This is the result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev and the work of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and regarding the development of women’s entrepreneurship.”

Ahmadov said that this isn’t the first time that he is taking part in activities related to women’s entrepreneurship and is witnessing development of this process as well as the increasing participation of women in economic sphere.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that the human factor is at the core of the reforms being carried out in the country,” the deputy prime minister noted. “Serious reforms were carried out in Azerbaijan in two stages in 2019. The minimum salaries and pensions were significantly increased. Salaries alone increased from 20 percent to 50 percent. Azerbaijani women are ready to show high activity in all spheres. The level of women’s participation in many sectors of the economy, healthcare is higher than that of men’s.”

“Increasing social activity of women is one of the important parts of strengthening the democratic potential of the Azerbaijani society,” Ahmadov said. “On the other hand, the role of development of women’s entrepreneurship is also high in improving financial provision of families. At the same time, women contribute to development of Azerbaijan’s economy and the country’s development as a whole.”

