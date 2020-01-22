BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly stated that it is interested in partnership and cooperation with the EU, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports Jan. 22.

Ahmadov made the remark at a conference dedicated to the results of the EU technical assistance project entitled “Support to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSC) to reach European Standards in National Accounts, on observed economy, business statistics and producer price index.”

“We are committed to this partnership,” Ahmadov said.

