Azerbaijan is a country open for reforms, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said at a conference dedicated to the results of the EU technical assistance project entitled “Support to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSC) to reach European Standards in National Accounts, on observed economy, business statistics and producer price index”, Trend reports.

Currently, Azerbaijan is among the countries accelerating large-scale reforms, Ahmadov noted.

The deputy PM added that during 29 years after the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan, a relatively young state, has achieved significant success.

“However, there were problems in Azerbaijan in the first years of independence. There was the need to make great efforts to solve problems, address social issues and ensure economic development after the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories,” Ahmadov said.

The deputy PM noted that due to the right strategy, Azerbaijan has gone through a stage of great development. Over the past 15-16 years, the country’s economy grew 3.4 times, the country’s budget revenues increased by up to 20 times, the nominal wage of the population rose by up to 10 times and the funds invested in lending to the Azerbaijani economy grew 23 times.

“All this indicates that in a short period of time, Azerbaijan has come a long way in development. During this time, the appearance of not only Baku, but also of all regions of the country, has changed and modernized. Azerbaijan has done a great job in building a modern state. And one of the very important factors for ensuring the sustainability of the economy is the commitment to constantly develop and implement reforms,” Ahmadov added.

