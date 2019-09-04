Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Systemic reforms aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan contributed to the expansion of the industrial sector and the opening of new facilities, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said Sept. 4 during the opening ceremony of a new furniture factory in Khirdalan city, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that the creation of high-tech competitive, industrial facilities is the result of successful industrialization policy in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is developing mechanisms of state support for the development of entrepreneurship, in particular SMEs,” Mammadov said.

He noted that the opening of a new plant, in which about 3 million manats were invested, helps expand the export opportunities of local products that are being sold under the brand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

The new plant will produce 1,200 sets of various furniture per year.

Thirty permanent jobs have been opened with the launch of the new plant, and in the future it is planned to bring this figure to 100.

The event was attended by representatives of the Economy Ministry, executive power of the Absheron district, the Association of Furniture Manufacturers, as well as entrepreneurs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source