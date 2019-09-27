Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

To date, over 400 documents on investment promotion have been issued to Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said on the sidelines of German-Azerbaijani business forum entitled “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019” and held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, to date, 405 investment promotion documents have been issued for over 340 entrepreneurs.

In the future, it is planned to allocate $3.8 billion in investments in the economy in order to open more than 27,000 jobs. A favorable business environment has been created in Azerbaijan for the development of entrepreneurship, both in Baku and in the regions of the country. The state is taking appropriate steps to support business promotion.

According to Safarov, the fundamental reforms carried out in various sectors of the economy contributed to the creation of optimal conditions for the development of the business climate.

The German-Azerbaijani business forum “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019” was attended by representatives of the financial sector of the two countries, as well as leading experts in agriculture, transport and ICT sectors.

Bilateral business meetings were held as part of the forum.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @MatanatNasibova

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source