Azerbaijan was represented by the Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev at the 30th Meeting of the Energy Charter Conference held in Brussels, Belgium, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The Azerbaijani deputy minister made speech at the session called “Improving the business environment to achieve the social and economic, environmental and energy goals”.

Valiyev noted that attracting foreign investments to the country’s economy and providing an enabling environment for such purpose is an important part of economic development strategy of the Azerbaijani government.

Thanks to the successful realization of this strategy the amount of investments reached to $270 billion in the years of independence, Valiyev said.

The deputy minister noted that the recent reforms contributed to increase the suitability of the business environment in Azerbaijan and the country deserved to be 25th in “Doing Business 2020” rankings.

“Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the investors. It’s the achievements of the suitable investment environment that leaded Azerbaijan to fully ensure its energy safety, becoming a vital partner in the global energy safety system within transnational energy and communication projects, in particular, a huge project such as Southern Gas Corridor serving to diversify sources and routes,” Valiyev said.

The deputy minister underlined that the thorough reforms were launched to ensure the involvement of the private sector in the energy sector, especially, in the field of energy, and activities were implemented for the involvement of the private and foreign investments.

“Azerbaijan’s policy protecting the investments and efficient cooperation practice with the foreign investors enable allow to successfully achieve our goals of developing the market relations in the energy sector, further improving the renewable energy and ensuring the energy efficiency,” Samir Valiyev noted.

Azerbaijan will chair the Energy Charter Conference in 2020.

