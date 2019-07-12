Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Nino Javakhadze has responded to the statement made by Minister Giorgi Gakhraia yesterday. Gakharia said that he was together with the ambassadors of several countries in Parliament on June 20. According to him, he watched the developments with them, when the riot police raided the anti-occupation demonstration in front of the Parliament building on central Rustaveli Avenue.

The above-mentioned statement was negatively apprised by part of the society, as they believe that through these words the Minister wanted to avoid responsibility for the raid of the rally and show that he did not take the relevant decision without informing the international diplomats.

As Nino Javakhadze stated, German ambassador definitely was in the Parliament on June 20, while other ambassadors were in touch with the Ministry during the whole night.

“If you remember that night, the German ambassador made a statement from the Parliament. He arrived in the Parliament after the situation escalated. As for the rest of the ambassadors, they were in touch with us and were watching the developments all night long”, she said.

The protests sparked in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi on June 20 after Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov addressed the participants of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy held in Parliament of Georgia from the speaker’s chair, speaking in Russian.

The riot police used rubber bullets and tear gas against the participants of the demonstration on June 20 night, after the part of the protestors tried to forcefully enter the Parliament building. Two nonviolent young demonstrators lost an eye due to rubber bullets, while a total of 240 people, including 80 police officers, were hospitalized.

Since June 20, the peaceful demonstrations are held every day in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi. The protestors have one main demand: resignation of Gakharia for excessive use of force and violating the nonviolent demonstrator’s rights during the rally.

However, the Minister does not intend to resign.

By Ana Dumbadze

