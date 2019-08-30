Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, Lasha Darsalia, commented on the recent developments at the occupation line (ABL), close to the village of Chorchana in the territory controlled by the Government of Georgia.

The de-facto authorities of Tskhinvali (so-called South Ossetia) region demanded the Georgian side remove the police block near the village by 6 am today.

Darsalia said the removal of the Georgian police block is not up for discussion.

“This is, and has always been, a territory controlled by the central government of Georgia, as it is recorded, including by the EUMM,” Darsalia told reporters near Chorchana village.

“The most important thing now is to have complete information for both us and the international community. Yesterday, we assembled the diplomatic corps and gave relevant instructions to the respective embassies, who are currently working with our partners. We are in constant contact with our partners to provide them with comprehensive information and to jointly plan appropriate steps to prevent further escalation,” Darsalia added.

By Ana Dumbadze

